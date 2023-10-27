Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at business premises in the Antrim Road area of Ballynahinch on Friday 27 October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Campbell said: “Shortly before 1.50am, police received a report of a fire at a car sales business in the area.

“Damage was caused to a window and carpet of an office in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Upon arrival of officers, two petrol bombs were thrown at police and smashed on the ground a distance away. A further petrol bomb was thrown during the incident, but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson at business premises at the Antrim Road area of Ballynahinch on Friday 27 October. (Pic: stock image)

“As police left the area, it was reported that a further two petrol bombs were thrown towards the business premises, as well as the discovery of another petrol bomb located on top of a car which burnt itself out.

“No further damage was reported to police.

“A number of nearby homes were searched as part of the ongoing investigation. Two petrol bombs were seized and a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of breach of bench warrant.