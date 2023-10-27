Petrol bombs thrown as police respond to report of arson at County Down car sales business
Inspector Campbell said: “Shortly before 1.50am, police received a report of a fire at a car sales business in the area.
“Damage was caused to a window and carpet of an office in the area.
“Upon arrival of officers, two petrol bombs were thrown at police and smashed on the ground a distance away. A further petrol bomb was thrown during the incident, but thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.
“As police left the area, it was reported that a further two petrol bombs were thrown towards the business premises, as well as the discovery of another petrol bomb located on top of a car which burnt itself out.
“No further damage was reported to police.
“A number of nearby homes were searched as part of the ongoing investigation. Two petrol bombs were seized and a 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of breach of bench warrant.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 110 27/10/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”