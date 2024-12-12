Photographs from the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn

By Joanne Knox
Published 12th Dec 2024, 13:21 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 17:12 BST
The 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank is underway at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn.

Organised annually by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), the Winter Fair allows farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry leaders to network, ‘do business’ and reflect on another busy year ahead of Christmas.

With over 200 trade stands and 5,000 visitors, this is a festive highlight for many families as exceptional dairy cattle compete for the coveted Supreme Interbreed Championship title.

Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

1. Winter Fair 2024

2. Winter Fair 2024

3. Winter Fair 2024

4. Winter Fair 2024

