Photographs from the 38th Royal Ulster Winter Fair at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn

Organised annually by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), the Winter Fair allows farmers, dairy enthusiasts and industry leaders to network, ‘do business’ and reflect on another busy year ahead of Christmas.
With over 200 trade stands and 5,000 visitors, this is a festive highlight for many families as exceptional dairy cattle compete for the coveted Supreme Interbreed Championship title.
Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
1. Winter Fair 2024
Pictured at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, on Thursday 12 December 2024. Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
2. Winter Fair 2024
Pictured at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, on Thursday 12 December 2024. Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
3. Winter Fair 2024
Pictured at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, on Thursday 12 December 2024. Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
4. Winter Fair 2024
Pictured at the Royal Ulster Winter Fair held at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, on Thursday 12 December 2024. Photo: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.