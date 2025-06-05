Photographs from the Greenmount Campus student formal

The event was held in the Tullyglass House Hotel and brought together agriculture, floristry, horticulture, land-based engineering and veterinary nursing students for a well-deserved night of celebration.

The hotel provided the perfect setting for a night of dining and dancing with laughter and music filling the room. For many, it was a chance to catch up with friends, share a few stories, and make memories before the demands of exams and final pieces of coursework fully set in.

Students were delighted to welcome back to CAFRE Clare Gowell who had studied for a semester at Greenmount Campus as part of the student exchange programme with Michigan State University (MSU) in the autumn.

Clare attended the event with current MSU student, Mariah Palazzola. The students completed agriculture and horticulture modules for a semester at the Greenmount Campus during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The night was made even more special thanks to the generous support of local agri-food businesses who donated a fantastic array of prizes for a charity raffle. A fantastic total of £1,246 was raised for the Student Council’s nominated charities, Friends of the Cancer Centre and Kidney Research.

The event proved to be a great night of fun with friends. CAFRE wish all the students well in their forthcoming assessments and, for some, their final exams at CAFRE Greenmount Campus – your future starts now.

If you are considering a career in the land-based sector, discover courses available at CAFRE: www.cafre.ac.uk

Greenmount Campus student formal Lucy Morrison (Dungiven), Caitlin Neale (Glenavy), Lucy Campbell (Aghalee), Annabelle Martin (Dromara), Kate McShane (Newry), Kirsty Muldoon (Armagh) and Estelle McIlwaine (Ballymena), all studying agriculture at Greenmount Campus.

Greenmount Campus student formal BSc (Hons) Degree and Foundation Degree students Ashley Neill (Portadown) Katelyn McConkey (Antrim), Paudy Gavin (Omagh), Anna Short (Magherafelt) and Alana McKendry (Ballymena).

Greenmount Campus student formal Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture students from County Armagh, Jack Wilson, (Enagh), and Samuel Ruddell, (Lurgan).

Greenmount Campus student formal Michigan State University student Clare Gowell returned to Northern Ireland to attend the Greenmount Campus formal, pictured with spring MSU exchange student Mariah Palazzola.