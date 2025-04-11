Photographs from the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association annual dinner

By Joanne Knox
Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
The Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association held their annual dinner on Thursday night (10 April 2025).

Enjoy a look through the photographs below, taken by Jim Corr Photography.

Aidan Fisher, Vice President, NIGTA and David O’Connor, President, NIGTA. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

Aidan Fisher, Vice President, NIGTA and David O'Connor, President, NIGTA. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

John Coleman, President, Irish Grain and Feed Association; Gill Gallagher, Chief Executive, NIGTA, Maeve Whyte, Director General, Irish Grain and Feed Association; David O’Connor, President, NIGTA. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

John Coleman, President, Irish Grain and Feed Association; Gill Gallagher, Chief Executive, NIGTA, Maeve Whyte, Director General, Irish Grain and Feed Association; David O'Connor, President, NIGTA. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

Kirsten Dunbar, President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association; Robin Irvine, Past President, NIGTA; Gill Gallagher, Chief Executive, NIGTA. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

Kirsten Dunbar, President, North of Ireland Veterinary Association; Robin Irvine, Past President, NIGTA; Gill Gallagher, Chief Executive, NIGTA. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

Robin Irvine, Richard Scott and David Malseed, Honorary members and Past Presidents of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

Robin Irvine, Richard Scott and David Malseed, Honorary members and Past Presidents of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association. Photograph: Jim Corr Photography

