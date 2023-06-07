News you can trust since 1963
Photographs from the recent Loanends summer fete and road runs

Loanends Presbyterian Church held a summer fete and road runs on Saturday 3 June.
By Joanne Knox
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

The tractor run was first to depart, followed by the car and motorcycle drive.

The summer fete had lots for all the family to enjoy including dog agility, birds of prey, music, pet show and stalls, as well as food and drinks.

Enjoy a look through the images below taken by Julie Hazelton.

Three tractors from Ashdale Farm taking part in the Loanends road run in aid of Cancer Research UK. Picture: Julie Hazelton

1. Loanends Summer Fete and Road Runs

Three tractors from Ashdale Farm taking part in the Loanends road run in aid of Cancer Research UK. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Enjoying the fete at Loanends are Karen Arbuckle, Anna and Janice Spence, Marian and Stephanie McGlone. Picture: Julie Hazelton

2. Loanends Summer Fete and Road Runs

Enjoying the fete at Loanends are Karen Arbuckle, Anna and Janice Spence, Marian and Stephanie McGlone. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Taking part in the vintage road run held at Loanends Presbyterian Church. Picture: Julie Hazelton

3. Loanends Summer Fete and Road Runs

Taking part in the vintage road run held at Loanends Presbyterian Church. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Harry Fleming taking part in the Loanends tractor run. Picture: Julie Hazelton

4. Loanends Summer Fete and Road Runs

Harry Fleming taking part in the Loanends tractor run. Picture: Julie Hazelton

