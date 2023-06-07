Loanends Presbyterian Church held a summer fete and road runs on Saturday 3 June.
The tractor run was first to depart, followed by the car and motorcycle drive.
The summer fete had lots for all the family to enjoy including dog agility, birds of prey, music, pet show and stalls, as well as food and drinks.
Enjoy a look through the images below taken by Julie Hazelton.
Three tractors from Ashdale Farm taking part in the Loanends road run in aid of Cancer Research UK. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton
Enjoying the fete at Loanends are Karen Arbuckle, Anna and Janice Spence, Marian and Stephanie McGlone. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton
Taking part in the vintage road run held at Loanends Presbyterian Church. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton
Harry Fleming taking part in the Loanends tractor run. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo: Julie Hazelton