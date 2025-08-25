Photographs from the Shanaghan Hill Farm food fayre

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:46 BST
Shanaghan Hill Farm, Katesbridge, held a lamb and local food fayre last weekend.

Photos by Billy Maxwell.

Bobbie Jane Forde and John McCormick serving at the Ballydown Milk stall. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

1. Bobbie Jane Forde and John McCormick serving at the Ballydown Milk stall

Lorraine Nicholson with sisters Lily and Edith Skelly. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

2. Lorraine Nicholson with sisters Lily and Edith Skelly

Country singer Maeve Farrell entertaining the crowd at the food fayre. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

3. Country singer Maeve Farrell entertaining the crowd at the food fayre

Margaret Lilburn from Dromore with Anna Millar. (Photo: Billy Maxwell)

4. Margaret Lilburn from Dromore with Anna Millar

