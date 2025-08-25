Photographs from the Shanaghan Hill Farm food fayre
Published 25th Aug 2025, 10:46 BST
Shanaghan Hill Farm, Katesbridge, held a lamb and local food fayre last weekend.
Bobbie Jane Forde and John McCormick serving at the Ballydown Milk stall. (Photo: Billy Maxwell) Photo: Billy Maxwell
Lorraine Nicholson with sisters Lily and Edith Skelly. (Photo: Billy Maxwell) Photo: Billy Maxwell
Country singer Maeve Farrell entertaining the crowd at the food fayre. (Photo: Billy Maxwell) Photo: Billy Maxwell
Margaret Lilburn from Dromore with Anna Millar. (Photo: Billy Maxwell) Photo: Billy Maxwell