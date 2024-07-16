Photographs from the sheep interbreed championship at this year's Castlewellan Show

There, they were able to enjoy an array of entertainment, stalls and livestock classes, including the sheep interbreed championship.
Photographs by Bo Davidson.
Rodney Brown Congratulates Martin McConville on winning The Danske Bank sponsored Sheep Interbreed Title with his Texel. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson
The Sheep Interbreed line up. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson
Judge William Tait casts his eye over his top six in the Interbreed final. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson
The Reserve Champion Sheep of Castlewellan Show went to Adam Donald with his Dutch Spotted. Rodney Brown, Head Of Agri Buisness, Danske Bank, offers his congratulations. (Pic: Bo Davidson) Photo: Bo Davidson