The Danske Bank Sponsored Interbreed Championship 2nd Reserve went to the Grant Brothers with a Newtownhamilton type Blackface. Seen here with Rodney Brown from Danske Bank. (Pic: Bo Davidson)The Danske Bank Sponsored Interbreed Championship 2nd Reserve went to the Grant Brothers with a Newtownhamilton type Blackface. Seen here with Rodney Brown from Danske Bank. (Pic: Bo Davidson)
Photographs from the sheep interbreed championship at this year's Castlewellan Show

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:38 BST
Crowds flocked to the Castlewellan Show which was held last Saturday (13 June).

There, they were able to enjoy an array of entertainment, stalls and livestock classes, including the sheep interbreed championship.

Photographs by Bo Davidson.

Rodney Brown Congratulates Martin McConville on winning The Danske Bank sponsored Sheep Interbreed Title with his Texel. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

The Sheep Interbreed line up. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

Judge William Tait casts his eye over his top six in the Interbreed final. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

The Reserve Champion Sheep of Castlewellan Show went to Adam Donald with his Dutch Spotted. Rodney Brown, Head Of Agri Buisness, Danske Bank, offers his congratulations. (Pic: Bo Davidson)

