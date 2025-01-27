Photographs from the UFU tractor rally in County Derry/Londonderry

By Joanne Knox
Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:06 BST
Farmers gathered on Saturday 25 January for a UK nationwide day of action, with seven tractor rallies held across Northern Ireland including one in Derry/Londonderry.

The tractor rallies were organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in protest against proposed inheritance tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

This day of unity was a significant moment in the fight to protect family farms, showing politicians that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this terrible policy. The UFU organised rallies in Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry/Londonderry, Antrim, and Down, with farmers converging on these key locations to stand up for their livelihoods and the future of UK farming.

Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at the tractor rally on Saturday.

Pictured at the tractor rally on Saturday.

On Saturday 25 January, the Ulster Farmers' Union held seven tractor runs in Northern Ireland, in protest against the inheritance tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief. Pictured are farmers protesting in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

Pictured are farmers protesting in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

Pictured are farmers protesting in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

Pictured are farmers protesting in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

Pictured are farmers protesting in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

Pictured are farmers protesting in Derry/Londonderry on Saturday afternoon.

