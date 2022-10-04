Picking courses? Choose CAFRE!

Jessica Morrow from Ballymoney, a former pupil of Coleraine Grammar School, is studying on her final year of the BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation and Nutrition course at CAFRE. Jessica is delighted she ‘picked’ to study a Food Degree qualification at Loughry Campus.

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is delighted to announce dates of on campus Open Days this October. Students and their parents are invited to book to attend events at Greenmount, Loughry and Enniskillen Campuses.

The Open Days are being hosted from Tuesday 11th to Saturday 15 th October 2022.

The Open Days are being offered on a strictly booking only system. To attend you must book tickets for a tour through the website, please visit the CAFRE homepage for more information www.cafre.ac.uk

CAFRE offers BSc Honour’s Degrees and Foundation Degrees in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University. In 2021, CAFRE launched two new

popular Honour’s Degree programmes; a BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture and a BSc (Hons) Degree in Horticulture, both of which are validated by Ulster University.

For students leaving school after Year 12 CAFRE offers Level 2 and 3 qualifications

in Agriculture, Food, Horticulture, Equine, Floristry, Veterinary Nursing and Land-based Engineering. Courses may be studied full-time, part-time or through the Apprenticeship programme.

