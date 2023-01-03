The event was, as always, very well supported, with participants in the road run meeting at Len McCoy’s shop.

The Cancer Fund For Children’s Daisy Lodge facility is based in Newcastle and offers therapeutic short breaks for families across the island of Ireland affected by cancer.

The Southern Area Hospice Services, meanwhile, provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS. Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families. All of the services are provided free of charge and they rely heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing this special care.