Pictures from the annual Katesbridge tractor and vehicle run in aid of Daisy Lodge and Southern Area Hospice

The New Year got off to a great start in County Down with the annual tractor and vehicle run held at Katesbridge on Monday (2 January 2023).

By Joanne Knox
2 hours ago

The event was, as always, very well supported, with participants in the road run meeting at Len McCoy’s shop.

This year, the charity event raised money for two worthy causes, Daisy Lodge and Southern Area Hospice.

The Cancer Fund For Children’s Daisy Lodge facility is based in Newcastle and offers therapeutic short breaks for families across the island of Ireland affected by cancer.

The Southern Area Hospice Services, meanwhile, provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS. Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families. All of the services are provided free of charge and they rely heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing this special care.

Images below taken by Billy Maxwell.

1. Annual Katesbridge Tractor & Vehicle Run

Rory Mallon with Josie and Georgie Dalzell.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

2. Annual Katesbridge Tractor & Vehicle Run

All ready for the tractor run at Katesbridge on Monday are Chris, Louise and Archie Dalzell.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

3. Annual Katesbridge Tractor & Vehicle Run

Waiting for the tractor run to start, from left, Adam Copeland, Matthew Boyd and John McCelland.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

4. Annual Katesbridge Tractor & Vehicle Run

Alistair Walsh and Matthew Kettyles looking forward to the tractor run at Katesbridge.

Photo: Billy Maxwell

