Pictures from the annual Katesbridge tractor and vehicle run in aid of Daisy Lodge and Southern Area Hospice
The New Year got off to a great start in County Down with the annual tractor and vehicle run held at Katesbridge on Monday (2 January 2023).
The event was, as always, very well supported, with participants in the road run meeting at Len McCoy’s shop.
This year, the charity event raised money for two worthy causes, Daisy Lodge and Southern Area Hospice.
The Cancer Fund For Children’s Daisy Lodge facility is based in Newcastle and offers therapeutic short breaks for families across the island of Ireland affected by cancer.
The Southern Area Hospice Services, meanwhile, provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease and AIDS. Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for patients and their families. All of the services are provided free of charge and they rely heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing this special care.
Images below taken by Billy Maxwell.