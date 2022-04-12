Pictures from the Ballycastle and District Vintage Club ploughing day

The field this year was kindly given by Charles Kane and located on the Ballinlea Road, Ballycastle.

The weather on Saturday morning consisted of wintry showers with very cold temperatures, indeed, the chairman, Nigel Evans, received calls from Macosquin to Strabane, with people enquiring if the event was going ahead due to snow in some parts!

However, from around 10.30am, the sun came out and the skies cleared, making it an ideal day for the event.

Fourteen vintage tractors began ploughing the 8.5-acre field, some with two furrows, and some three.

There was a good variety of tractors taking part, including TVO, Grey Fergies, MF 35, MF 135, Ford Dextra, Ford 4610, David Brown, and Leyland tractors.

Junior members Darren, Ben and Sam all took part. It was a good opportunity for these young enthusiasts to be able to learn how to plough with old style tractors. Two young ladies turned their hand at ploughing as well.

They also had the pressure of two fantastic Clydesdale horses, all the way from Tamlaght O’Crilly.

The horses were a huge hit with the spectators, young and old alike.

A draw took place at the end of the event for the chairman’s prize - a drum of red diesel which was won by Ross Eakin from Claudy.

A big thank you to all who went along and supported the club.

The charity they are supporting this year is Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Ballycastle and District Vintage Club chairman, Nigel Evans, would like to thank all members of the committee who helped out at the event.

Enjoy a browse through the gallery of images below, photographs by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

1. Fiadh McMullan Pictured at Ballycastle and District ploughing match on Saturday. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

2. Pictured at Ballycastle and District ploughing match on Saturday. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

3. Hazel Kirkpatrick Pictured at Ballycastle and District ploughing match on Saturday. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales

4. Sean Falkner Pictured at Ballycastle and District ploughing match on Saturday. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo Sales