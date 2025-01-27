Pictures from the UFU tractor rally in County Armagh

By Joanne Knox
Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:14 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 18:10 BST
Farmers gathered on Saturday 25 January for a UK nationwide day of action, with seven tractor rallies held across Northern Ireland including one in County Armagh.

The tractor rallies were organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in protest against proposed inheritance tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

This day of unity was a significant moment in the fight to protect family farms, showing politicians that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this terrible policy. The UFU organised rallies in Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry/Londonderry, Antrim, and Down, with farmers converging on these key locations to stand up for their livelihoods and the future of UK farming.

Pictures by McAuley Multimedia

Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia)

1. Tractor Rallies

Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia)

2. Tractor Rallies

Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia)

3. Tractor Rallies

Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia)

4. Tractor Rallies

Pictured are farmers protesting in Armagh on Saturday afternoon. (Picture: McAuley Multimedia) Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:UFUNorthern IrelandDerryAntrim
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice