Pictures from the UFU tractor rally in County Armagh

The tractor rallies were organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union in protest against proposed inheritance tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief.

This day of unity was a significant moment in the fight to protect family farms, showing politicians that agriculture across the whole of the UK is united in rejecting this terrible policy. The UFU organised rallies in Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry/Londonderry, Antrim, and Down, with farmers converging on these key locations to stand up for their livelihoods and the future of UK farming.