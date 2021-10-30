Pig industry about to hit ‘crisis point’

The key factor in this is an acute labour shortage, which McIvor claims has been apparent since well before Brexit.

She said: “There was some positive news when government announced 800 temporary, six-month visas to help alleviate the pressures on the pork industry.

“However, it must be noted that the visas are for the whole of the UK.

“Locally, each processing site will be allocated a number of these visas and they are currently working through a process which has yet to be fully clarified. It is, however, becoming clear that this will take time; something we are rapidly running out of.

“As a sector we welcome any help, but the truth is this is not enough and frankly, is just putting a sticking plaster on the wound.”

According to McIvor, Northern Ireland’s pork processors don’t know how many people will want to come for six months.

She further explained: “We do know that it can take at least three months to train butchery staff and up to six months for slaughter hall operatives. So, what happens when they are trained and up to speed?

“They will have to leave. What is the solution then? Another six-month visa? Another three-month training period? A continuation of piece-meal, ineffective attempts to solve the problem!”

The backlog of pigs on farms is another hugely pressing issue for forum members.

“Our farmers are under extreme pressure and I am genuinely worried about their mental health,” said McIvor.

“They have run out of space for livestock, their finances are under pressure and all contingencies have been exhausted.

“We have met with Minister Poots again and the Pork & Bacon Forum is preparing a plan on how we might deal with the backlog.”

McIvor concluded:“This is not easy. DEFRA has offered Private Storage Aid and other incentives to processors to manage weekend kills.