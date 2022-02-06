‘Pig sector pressures must be addressed’

A meeting with the minister was used to highlight the financial pressure farmers currently face. Labour shortages in processing plants, soaring input costs and depressed market conditions have resulted in severe financial pressures on farms.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting, the UFU pork and bacon chair, Glenn Cuddy, said, “Pig producers are facing unprecedented times. Trading conditions are already difficult with costs of production exceeding the market price of pigs. Labour shortages in processing plants have taken these issues to another level. Our members have been unable to move all of their pigs to slaughter over recent months. This creates a significant backlog on farms, taking a huge slice out of cashflows. This is unsustainable.”

The UFU says this is being made even worse by a weakening market for cull sows. It is warning that this is piling pressure on top of pressure for farmers already in a difficult financial situation.