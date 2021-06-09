Pigeon results: Testing race from Talbenny – Best birds in Coleraine

Terence McCrudden from the Coleraine & County Derry RPS topped the NIPA from Talbenny, he has named the bird “Sammy T”after the late Sammy Thompson.

Sunday was a beautiful morning and early preparations were made for a release, good conditions over the route and at the home end. Liberation on Sunday was confirmed at 9.00am in a Lt North to NW wind. Hopefully, it turns out well and sets the local lofts up for the next few weeks. The INFC Yearling Nat is due to be flown next week from Sennen Cove and the prospects of France in early July depending on regulations at that time. The result had a photo finish between two lofts in Coleraine, Terence McCrudden of Coleraine & County Derry was just ahead of Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin, both doing velocity 1358.

NIPA Open 1st Talbenny 723/14,650 sponsored by Blue Sky Products

1-1A T McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1358.3, 2-2A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1358.1, 3-1E G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1357, 4-2E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1355, 5-1G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1353, 6-3E J & E Calvin 1350, 7-4E Ron Williamson 1350, 8-5E Ron Williamson 1350, 9-1B A Darragh Cullybackey 1349, 10-6E C J & B Ferris Lurgan Soc 1347, 11-7E Robert Buckley Annaghmore 1344, 12-8E D & B Lyness Lurgan Soc 1347, 13-2B J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1340, 14-2G G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1338, 15-3G G & S McMullan 1338, 16-4G G & S McMullan 1337, 17-5G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1337, 18-6G G & S McMullan 1337, 19-7G Gary Hughes & Son Newry & Dist 1336, 20-9E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1336.

Billy & Joe Smyth with Card of the Day in Ballymena & Dist on either side of Johnston Eagleson. Between them they have won almost all the races in Ballymena.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 61/1052 – T McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1358, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Premier 1358, W Bleeks & Son Cookstown 1326.

Section B 103/1967 – A Darragh Cullybackey 1349, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill Flying Club 1340, McAlonan Bros Cullybackey 1334.

Section C 123/2231 – Horner Bros & Son Ballyclare 1308, D M G Ferguson Wheatfield 1305, A & N Lewis Doagh & District 1304.

Randalstown loft of Stewart Bros had 1st, 2nd and 3rd Club from Talbenny

Section D 81/1863 – Lavery Bros Hillsborough & Maze 1310, Brown & Burne Dromore 1301, R Keegan & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1296.Section E 143/4214 – G Buckley & Son Annaghmore 1357, J Calvin & E Calvin Annaghmore 1355, J Calvin & E Calvin 1350.

Section F 47/694 – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1275, G Lavery & Son Crossgar 1232, McCartan & Woodsides 1207.

Section G 77/2020 – Ron Williamson Newry & District 1353, G & S McMullan Drumnavaddy 1338, G & S McMullan 1338.

Section H 88/609 – Troy Booth Mourne & District HPS 1233, H Crawford Limavady 1221, R Witherow Limavady 1203.

Paul Dunlop great cross channel racer had 1st Club in Edgarstown.

NIPA Race/Date

1st Talbenny Sunday 6th June, liberated at 9.00am in a Lt North to NW wind

NIPA Sect A Clubs

Coalisland & District –Brendan Morgan 1325, Mr & Mrs G Larmour 1322, R Corey 1311, Tadhg Kelly 1306, K Murphy 1303, D Carolan 1303.

The Laurelvale winners in the 1st Talbenny were M Milligan & Son.

Coleraine Premier HPS 17/240 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1358, D Coyle & Son 1322, J McSeveney 1319, R McAlary 1315, D Coyle & Son 1307, A McDonnell 1278. Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin loft take the Red Card from Talbenny and finish 2nd Open NIPA.

Coleraine & County Derry – Terence McCrudden 1358, 1251, 1246, W & W Murdock 1237. Well done Terence 1st Club, 1st Coleraine Triangle, 1st Sect A and 1st Open NIPA, big result for the North West. Calling the pigeon “Sammy T”after the late Sammy Thompson, it’s a grandson of Champion Oisins First.

Cookstown Social – W Bleeks & Son 1326, Kenny Morton & Sons 1324, Gerald Marshall 1305, Kenny Morton & Sons 1304, W Bleeks & Son 1299, 1299.

Castledawson – S McFlynn 1228, S Watson 1220, 1186.

Dungannon – J & J Sampson 1278, Isbaner Barttec 1269.

Windsor Social 10/298 - G Donaghy Son & Grandson 1305, Raymond McCann 1301, Kenny Glass 1283, R Gage 1280, R McCann 1272, A & M Boyle 1259. First channel race of the year was won by Winky - Well done.

Alan Darragh had the early arrival into Mid Antrim flying in Cullybackey HPS, his yearling Red hen finished 1st Sect B & 9th Open NIPA.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 9/24 - P & C Campbell 1046, John Healy 966, J Quigley & Son 963, Ray McMonagle 932. Amelia Earhart club results for Talbenny, well done to Sean Campbell and Paul Campbell on taking the Red Card for the 2nd week running and lifting the pool money and bag of feeding as well, very well-done lad’s.

Derry & District 14/103 – L Moran & Son 1132, A McCrudden 1111, D Canning 1083, J & G Ramsey 1071, A McCrudden 1024, J & G Ramsey 1013. Well done Michael Moran top flying and also well done on the result from all I know how tough you guys gotta fly.

Foyle RPS – D W Lofts 1140, 1076, 1035, Tony Bradley 1023, Barry Hart 1020, D W Lofts 1003. Well done Darren.

Limavady – H Crawford 1221, R Witherow 1203, H Crawford 1180, R McIlmoyle 1171, R Witherow 1131. W Kearner 1107.

Londonderry PRS 5/34 – D Kelly 1038, J Cassidy 732. Well done to both members timing in what turned out to be a hard task for the birds flying into the North-west. Donal’s winner is a 2020 late-bred carrying the bloodlines of his late father Joe’s family of pigeons. Very well done Donal, good result.

Maiden City 11/103 – P McLaughlin 1129, 1102, P & M Healy 1050, R & G Martin 1044, Concannon Bros 983, F Ramsey 967. Plenty missing today but well done to the club Secretary Pat McLaughlin who takes the top two spots

Mourne & District – Troy Booth 1233, M Caldwell 1132, Troy Booth 1128, 1115, 1026, John Convey 855. Mourne result from Talbenny. Credit to my mother Sharon, who puts in most of the work!!

Strabane & District –Patrick McNulty 1135, Neil McGavigan 1023, 1012, 919, Dessie Mullan 916, David Devine 820. This has been a very difficult race and this week we have a very well deserved win with Paddy McNulty winning the club and having three in the Top 10 with only send his four pigeons. Neil McGavigan also had a great result 3 in the Top 10.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 9/170 – J Smyth & Son 1340, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1329, 1315, Balmer Young & Son 1291, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1290, 1289. Brooke Supplies 2 Bird Club – Balmer Young & Son 1291, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1289.

Ballymena & District HPS 8/177 – W & J Smyth 1307, 1300, 1297, 1292, 1289, R Service & Son 1278. Channel experts William & Joe Smyth had an excellent race taking the top five positions in the club. Their winning bird a yearling widowhood cock is again bred down from their Jackie Traynor bloodlines. Their second bird another yearling widowhood cock is bred off a cock from Donnelly Bros of Newry and last week’s Fermoy winner a two year old blue widowhood cock is place 4th this week. Great result for the 87 and 85 year olds.

Ballymoney HPS 17/351 – D Dixon 1297, D Devenney 1292, 1288, D & H Stuart 1279, 1279, J Connolly 1276.

Ballymoney West Combine 7/84 – W Blair 1272, L Neill 1265, M Gamble & Son 1206, R J Elliott 1200, Young & Gibson 1143.

Dervock RPS 6/157 - D Devenney 1292, 1288, D & H Stuart 1279, 1279, 1269, 1231.

Broughshane & District 6/53 – D Houston & Son 1297, Mrs Valerie Gage 1295, 1282, 1259, D Houston & Son 1242, Mrs Valerie Gage 1206.

Cullybackey HPS 13/216 – A Darragh 1349, McAlonan Bros 1334, A Darragh 1324, 1320, McAlonan Bros 1314, J & J Greer 1303. Well done to Alan Darragh on a superb result from Talbenny timing his Red hen at 13.47hrs with a velocity of 1349. Looking like a cracking pigeon on the day and finished 1st Sect B and 9th Open NIPA. The hen has raced consistent and was sent on a small youngster, big result for the Darragh loft with Tom McAlonan just behind.

Crumlin & District 8/183 – Sefton Thompson 1291, McConville Bros 1279, 1242, K Carson & Son 1229, 1216, G Grant 1213.

Harryville HPS 12/180 – J Rock 1312, L Mullan 1307, J Rock 1305, 1304, 1287, J Millar & Son 1276.

Kells & District 6/111 – Sam Murphy 1298, Surgenor Bros 1276, San Murphy 1274, 1271, 1268, 1262. Sizzlers 2 Bird Club – C & D Jackson 1222, Sam Murphy 1202, Gregg bBros 1180, 1127, Surgenor Bros 1122. Well done Sam Murphy, another win and good card as well.

Muckamore HPS 7/221 – S & N Maginty 1326, 1298, S & J Bones & T Yates 1294, T Patterson & Son 1279, 1274, S & J Bones & T Yates 1273. Well done to Sam and Norman Maginty on winning the opening cross channel race in Muckamore from Talbenny.

Randalstown HPS 8/139 – Stewart Bros 1305, 1272, 1266, J McNeill & Son 1257, J Millar 1253, 1248. Super 1st, 2nd and 3rd for Ace Racers Stewart Bros.

Rasharkin & District HPS 9/177 – H Cubitt 1330, 1296, J & M Milliken 1295, 1293, A C & T Tweed 1288, T Whyte 1251. Danny Dixon – 1297, 1289, 1269. Super result for the Chairman Harold Cubitt, took 1st with his good Van Loon bird, winning for the 4th time and the breeding from clubmate Willie McLean.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore – G Buckley & Son 1357, J & E Calvin 1355, J & E Calvin 1350, R Buckley 1344, A Cherry 1324, T McClean 1323.

Armagh HPS 11/304 – D C & P McArdle 1336, 1335, G & A Campbell 1323, D C & P McArdle 1318, G & A Campbell 1316, 1306. Armagh H.P.S. result for 1st Talbenny. Red Card this week goes to the father and sons partnership of D.C.& P Mc Ardle. Two good birds came together with another not too far behind, well done lads.

Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1328, C Reynolds 1302, H Hannah & Son 1295, G & P Lavery 1288.

Blackwatertown HPS – Joe Brown 1336, R G & G Donaldson 1332, Collins & Douglas 1315, Joe Brown 1288, R G & G Donaldson 1288.

Bondhill Social – Ron Williamson 1350, 1350, 1327, Capper Bros 1324, R Williamson 1323, Capper Bros 1321.

Edgarstown 14/391 – P Dunlop 1334, G & C Simmons 1323, O Forde 1303, A & R Neill 1296, G & C Simmons 1295, J Robinson 1294. Side bet - 1st G & C Simmons, 2nd S & E Buckley. Well done Paul on taking the top spot from the first channel race of the season a man always there when it comes to channel racing, well done to all in result.

Gilford & District 11/214 – Moody Bros 1328, Rafferty & Toman 1308, Fitzpatrick & Hyde 1305, Tom Wilson 1302, T Lennon & Son 1302, Tom Wilson 1302.

Laurelvale 12/343 – M Milligan & Son 1332, Stephen Fiddes 1332, S & N Lester 1316, Alan Craig 1307, Thompson Bros 1296, C Duke & Sons 1296. M . Milligan & son are top of the leader board with a pied hen of Soontjen bloodlines raced naturally and sitting eggs. Closely followed by S. Fiddis in what was a difficult race with a few empty perches at clock checking. Well done to the Milligan team and all in the result.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1321, 1311, 1306, 1306, 1305, J McGeary 1302.

Lurgan Social 15/487 – C J & B Ferris 1347, D & B Lyness 1342, Higginson & Johnston 1333, C J & B Ferris 1330, S Curran 1323, Higginson & Johnston 1318. Well done B Ferris, another great win from Talbenny.

Markethill – K & R Black 1308, B & P Baird 1294, R McCracken 1292, K & R Black 1278, Ian McCallum 1276, B & P Baird 1275. Well done Keith on your win.

Monaghan – K Allister 1335, Cooney Bros 1324, 1309, S O’Brien 1233, Patrick McFadden 1266, Cooney Bros 1264. Monaghan HPS results for today’s race from Talbenny. Back on the top spot is Keith Allister taking the Red Card, congratulations to all.

Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1333, A Fearon 1329, Larkin Bros 1324, J Whitten & Son 1319, Larkin Bros 1305, J Whitten & Son 1304. 2 Bird Club - 1. J Whitten & Son, 2. B Creaney. Nom - 1. J Whitten & Son, 2. J Gordon. Jay and my-self are delighted to win our 6th race of the year from Talbenny, timing a Blue hen from Jeff Greenaway that has now claimed 2 x 1st’s. Well done to all members in the Top 10. Jason PO.

Wilton Cross – G Douglas 1331, Alan Larkin 1317, G Douglas 1307, 1306, 1299, W Millar 1275. Well done Geoff Douglas on a great card from the first channel race of the year, congratulations to all in the result. Al PO.

Jimmy Smyth wins 1st MAC from Talbenny

After a one day holdover due to poor weather conditions the NIPA released in Talbenny in Wales on Sunday morning the 6th June at 9.00am in a light north west wind. Best bird in the Mid Antrim Combine was a 3 year old blue chequer hen timed by Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill at 1.49pm for the 220 mile fly to their lofts to record 1340ypm. Combine runners up on 1334 were Associate members McAlonan Bros who enjoy plenty of success from the channel. Harold Cubitt last years Combine winner from the French OB Derby was nest best on 1330 followed by ttwo good birds from Ahoghill’s Mr & Mrs Robinson on 1329. Jimmy Rock was winning his fourth race of the season on 1312 with another bred from his good Delaney x Jacobs cock, channel specialists William & Joe Smyth had the top five in Ballymena & Dist 1307, Stewart Bros topped Randalstown for their third win of the season on 1305, Sam Murphy best in Kells on 1298 and Davy Houston & Son were best their club for third time on 1297

Mid Antrim Combine Top 40 Talbenny 52/961 - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1340 McAlonan Bros Associate 1334 H Cubitt Rasharkin 1330 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1329 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1315 McAlonan Bros Associate 1314 J Rock Associate 1312 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1307 Stewart Bros Randalstown 1305 J Rock Associate 1305 J Rock Associate 1304 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1300 S Murphy Kells 1298 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1297 D Dixon Rasharkin 1297 D Houston & Son Associate 1297 H Cubitt Rasharkin 1296 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1295 J & M Milliken 1293 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1292 Balmer Young & Sons Ahoghill 1291 Mr & Mrs Robinson 1290 H Cubitt 1289 W & J Smyth 1289 Mr & Mrs Robinson 1289 A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1288 C Moore Ahoghill 1288 J Rock 1287 J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1284 G Gibson Associate 1284 J Smyth & Son 1283 R Service & Son Ballymena 1278 Surgenor Bros Kells 1276 J Millar & Son Associate 1276 W & J Smyth Ballymena 1275 S Murphy Kells 1274 Stewart Bros Randalstown 1272 S Murphy Kells 1271 H Cubitt Rasharkin 1269 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1269

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Fancier of the year Top 5

Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 207 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 195 J Rock Associate 75 J & M Milliken Rasharkin 43 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 40.

Mid Antrim Combine Knock Out Last 16 Draw for 1st Talbenny

Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill v Bye

F & J & G Dickey Randalstown 1080 v T & G Balmer Ahoghill 1266

Balmer Young & Sons Ahoghill 1291 v J Rock Associate 1312

Stewart Bros Randalstown 1305 v Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1261

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1269 v C & D Jackson Kells 1222

S Murphy Kells 1298 v George Bell Ballymena 1181

Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1329 v Surgenor Bros Kells 1276

D Dixon Rasharkin 1297 v N Bradley Rasharkin 1214

Q/F draw will take place in Ballymena & Dist club rooms on 2nd Talbenny race marking night

Champions League Q/F draw for 2nd Talbenny

D Dixon Rasharkin v Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill

H Cubitt Rasharkin v Surgenor Bros Kells

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena v H Boyd Kells

R Service & Son Ballymena v F & G & J Dickey Randalstown

Coleraine Triangle 1st Talbenny – Terence McCrudden Coleraine & County Derry 1358, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1358, D Coyle & Son Coleraine Prem 1322, J McSeveney Coleraine Prem 1319, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1315, D Coyle & Son 1307, G Donaghy Son & Grandson Windsor Soc 1305, R McCann Windsor Soc 1301, K Glass Windsor Soc 1283, R Gage Windsor Soc 1280, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1278, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1275, R McCann 1272, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1264, A & M Boyle Windsor Son 1259, A & M Boyle 1288, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1257, L Hanson & Son Coleraine Prem 1255, L Hanson & Son 1254, R Gage 1253.

C.O.D.F. Talbenny 06/06/21

DW Lofts FY 1140

L & M Moran D/D 1132

P Mc Laughlin M/C 1129

A Mc Crudden D/D 1111

P Mc Laughlin M/C 1102

D Canning D/D 1083

DW Lofts F/Y 1076

J & G Ramsey D/D 1071

P & M Healy M/C 1050

P & S Campbell A/E 1046

Foyle valley combine result for Talbenny 1

This week turned out to be a very difficult race for many, but this didn’t stop Darren and Willy Hamilton from claiming the top prize in the combine this week with a great result, well done Darren and Willy, the full result is as follows:

D.W Lofts 1140.416

Paddy McNulty 1135.377

L/M Moran 1132.344

Pat McLaughlin 1129.409

Anthony McCrudden 1111.626

Pat McLaughlin 1102.715

Danny Canning 1083.328

D.W Lofts 1076.501

J&G Ramsey 1071.582

Martin Healy 1050.925

Well done to all in the result.

Winners of 1st Sect E and finishing 3rd Open NIPA Talbenny, the Annaghmore loft of Glen Buckley & Son.

The Chairman of Rasharkin & Dist Harold Cubitt holding the weekend winner, this Van Loon has now 4 x 1sts.