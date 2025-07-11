Pioneering Kent vegetable grower wins top award on CLA farm visit

A pioneering grower of salad vegetables has been presented with a top conservation award for its work keeping nature and the values of environmental and human health at its core.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents hundreds of farmers, landowners and rural businesses across the county, awarded its Emsden Trophy this week.

The awards presentation and drinks reception was hosted by last year’s winner, livestock farmer Neil Anderson based near Sittingbourne.

The 2025 recipient is Thanet Earth, as nominated by Kent Farming & Wildlife Advisory Group (FWAG).

Sally Channon (left) of Thanet Earth with FWAG's Debbie Reynolds

Thanet Earth is home to Britain’s leading glasshouse complex, producing around 400 million tomatoes, 33 million cucumbers and 20 million peppers each year. Innovation, environmental concern and a focus on quality combine with cutting-edge technology, international expertise and some of the best growing conditions in the UK to produce quality food on a commercial scale.

Sally Channon, senior technologist at Thanet Earth, said: “We are truly honoured to have been nominated for the CLA Emsden Trophy. This recognition means a great deal to Thanet Earth, as it reflects the hard work and commitment we have invested in sustainable practices across our site.

“Approximately 10% of our land is dedicated to landscape and wildlife. We have taken deliberate steps to enhance local biodiversity by restoring areas of native calcareous grassland, which now support many indicator plant species and, in turn, have encouraged a wide range of butterflies and invertebrates.

“In addition, we have planted native hedgerows to create sheltered corridors that support the movement and habitat needs of birds and other wildlife. It’s incredibly rewarding to see these efforts acknowledged, and it inspires us to continue championing responsible environmental stewardship.”

CLA south east regional director Tim Bamford said: “Many congratulations to the Thanet Earth team for their richly deserved award. The CLA is always thrilled to recognise the conservation and environmental efforts of farmers, and this year is no different.

“Farmers and growers across the Garden of England are custodians of the landscape, as well as helping to feed the nation, and we’re proud to celebrate their work in this small way.

“Thank you to Neil for hosting the tour and presentation, and we’re already looking forward to visiting Thanet Earth next summer to see first-hand their impressive set-up.”

Kent FWAG adviser Debbie Reynolds said: “Thanet Earth is setting an example of how other counties could be moving towards local food security, keeping nature and the values of environmental and human health at its core. This is a business committed to supplying the UK with homegrown food in an environment that embraces new technology, stretches to improve sustainable principles and holds the environment around it like a comfort blanket.

“Thanet Earth is committed to the ‘we’ and how together, food can be local, energy can be distributed, water can be used resourcefully, communities and schools can be supported and nature can thrive, regulating well-being, providing clean air and filling minds with restorative colours and sounds.”

The event, which is supported by BTF Partnership, is held in memory of Brigadier Brian Emsden, the Kent and Sussex CLA regional secretary in the 1980s who died of cancer in post. He was very keen on wildlife and conservation, hence the award in his name.