Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Overcast conditions didn’t deter Dexter breeders from across Northern Ireland travelling to the 57th Castlewellan Show.

Judging on the occasion was well known Shropshire based judge Richard Hartshorn, who had a superb turnout of nearly 40 cattle on display.

First class of the day saw the 11-year-old cow, Ballyboley Calamity, shown by Ryan Lavery take the red rosette, closely followed Ballyloughan Lola from Montgomery and Henry. Ballyhartfield Nessa took home the third-place rosette for Messrs McAreavey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fine show in the bull class saw Planetree Cerberus take first place for Matthew Bloomer, closely followed by Derryola Geno from Ryan Lavery. Ballyhartfield Barua picked up a yellow rosette in third position for Matthew Bloomer.

Winners in the under 12 years of age Dexter Young Handlers, Paraig and Aoife Kernan. (Pic: Freelance)

In the maiden heifer class, it was Derryola Hazel from Ryan Lavery, who caught the eye of the judge. She was closely followed by Ballydavey Bonni in second, and Ballydavey Byro third place for Susan McCullough in what was a super line-up of heifers.

The in-calf heifer class saw another fine turnout of stock, with judge Richard Hartshorn placing Derryola Beyonce at the top of the lineup for Ryan Lavery. This heifer was closely followed in second position by Derryola Razzle Dazzle from Lester Pedigree’s and Ballyloughan Perdita in third position for Montgomery and Henry.

Last class of the day saw another red rosette for Matthew Bloomer, with Cadian Hollie in the calf section. Taking home a blue rosette also for Matthew Bloomer was Cadian Ella, with Hillara Autumn taking third position for Francis Rice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good turnout of young handlers saw Peter McAreavey claim the red rosette in the 12–18-year-old category, with Aoife Kernan winning the under 12-year-old category.

Reserve Champion Dexter at Castlewellan Show, Derryola Beyonce, shown by Ryan Lavery with judge Richard Hartshorn. (Pic: Freelance)

In the Championship line-up it was Planetree Cerberus, the senior bull belonging to Matthew Bloomer, who was tapped out by judge Richard Hartshorn, with Derryola Beyonce, winner of the in-calf heifer class, in Reserve for Ryan Lavery.

Dexter breeders would like to thank Castlewellan Show for kindly hosting classes and Richard Hartshorn for judging.

Results

Class 204 – Cow or Heifer with calf at foot (6 Forward):

Fantastic line-up in the maiden heifer class at Castlewellan Show, under scrutiny of judge Richard Hartshorn. (Pic: Freelance)

1st Ballyboley Calamity, Ryan Lavery;

2nd Ballyloughan Lola, Montgomery and Henry;

3rd Ballyhartfield Nessa, Messrs McAreavey;

4th Derryola Alison, Ryan Lavery;

Champion Dexter at Castlewellan Show, Planetree Cerberus, shown by Desmond Bloomer with judge Richard Hartshorn. (Pic: Freelance)

5th Derryola Pixie, Lester Pedigree’s;

6th Coolkill Nellie, Tess Daly.

Class 205 – Bull any age (6 Forward):

1st Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer;

2nd Derryola Geno, Ryan Lavery;

3rd Ballyhartfield Barua, Matthew Bloomer;

4th Frith Spida Man, Matthew Bloomer;

5th Plantree Eurus, Lester Pedigree’s;

6th Derryola Red Bull, Antoine Nicholson.

Class 206a – Maiden Heifer over 12 months (13 Forward):

1st Derryola Hazel, Ryan Lavery;

2nd Ballydavey Bonni, Susan McCullough;

3rd Ballydavey Byro, Susan McCullough;

4th Lesters Elaine, Caitlin Kernan;

5th Derryola Marian, Lester Pedigree’s;

6th Ballinderry Rolo, Messrs McAreavey.

Class 206b – Heifer in calf (5 Forward):

1st Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery;

2nd Derryola Razzle Dazzle, Lester Pedigree’s;

3rd Ballyloughan Perdita, Montgomery and Henry;

4th Pinbox Betty Boo, Caitlin Kernan;

5th Derryola Milly, Lester Pedigree’s.

Class 207 – Calf under 12 months (9 Forward):

1st Cadian Hollie, Matthew Bloomer;

2nd Cadian Ella, Matthew Bloomer;

3rd Hillara Autumn, Francis Rice;

4th Derryola Uno, Ryan Lavery;

5th Derryola Jane, Ryan Lavery;

6th Cadian Bo, Matthew Bloomer.

Champion:

Planetree Cerberus, Matthew Bloomer.

Reserve Champion:

Derryola Beyonce, Ryan Lavery.

Class 207a – Young Handler aged 12-18 years:

1st Peter McAreavey;

2nd Tess Daly;

3rd Aimee McCann;

4th Caitlin Kernan.

Class 207b – Young Handler aged 8-12 years:

1st Aoife Kernan;

2nd Paraig Kernan;