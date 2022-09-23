Planning underway for next month’s Social Farming Awareness Week

They will have five open farm days across the week on operating social farms.

This is an opportunity to celebrate and promote the important work of Rural Support’s Social Farms across Northern Ireland.

Social Farming is an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education and social services in rural areas.

Feeding time at Annagh Social Farm

The farm is not a specialised treatment farm; rather the farm remains a typical working farm where people in need of support can benefit from participation in the farm’s activities in a non-clinical environment.

It also creates the opportunity to reconnect farmers with their local communities through the opening up of their farms as part of the social support system of the community.

A key activity of Rural Support is developing Social Farming in Northern Ireland.

Currently they have 15 farms that are delivering 28 Social Farming sessions per week supporting 85 participants with support needs.

Participants enjoying their time at Annagh Social Farm

Since October 2015, the Social Farming Support Service (SFSS) (NI) has been situated within the charity, after support was provided by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

The Service aims to further develop the Social Farming network, promote best practices in the delivery of services, and co-operate with other Social Farming initiatives to raise public awareness of the concept and its progression.

Social Farming Awareness Week is an opportunity for anyone interested to find out more and see Social Farming in practice. The week is for anyone who may want to consider Social Farming as an option for them or someone they are supporting, including referral organisations, farms, potential participants and their families.

Simon Bullock, Annagh Social Farm, commented: “It has been a privilege to welcome participants to our social farm since we started delivering in 2013.

Having an enjoyable time at Annagh Social Farm

“Seeing the real impact it has had for these individuals over the years has been extremely rewarding for us as a family.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our farm during Social Farming Awareness week and explaining the many health benefits our participants enjoy.”

Running from Monday 3 October to Friday 7 October, Rural Support will have open farms across all Health and Social Care Trust areas:

Monday 3 October: Laurelview Equestrian Centre - 10.30am-12.30pm - 18 Knowehead Road, Templepatrick, Ballyclare, BT39 0BX

Tuesday 4 October: Annagh Social Farm - 10.30am-12.30pm - 430 Belturbet Road, Derrylin, Enniskillen, BT92 9BR

Wednesday 5 October: Jubilee Farm - 11am-1pm - 50 Glenburn Road, Glynn, Larne, BT40 3JY

Thursday 6 October: Yellow Road Farm - 11am-1pm - 41 Yellow Road, Hilltown, Newry, BT34 5UD

Friday 7 October: Behind the Stable Door - 11am–1pm - 40 Kylestone Road, Bangor, BT19 6FJ

Booking is essential as numbers are limited. To book a place, contact Nikki Foster on 0800 138 1678 or email [email protected]