Plans advanced for Punchestown machinery show

However, the exhibitors’ list for the Farm Tractor and Machinery Traders Association (FTMTA) event also includes a number of Northern Ireland’s premier farm machinery companies.

“This is tremendous news,” confirmed FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly.

“Machinery manufacturers in Northern Ireland play a critically important role across all the farming sectors on this island.

Plans are well advanced for the 2022 FTMTA Farm Machinery Show.

“And, obviously, we would be delighted to have as many as possible participating at our upcoming event.”

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will be held in Punchestown Racecourse, Naas, Co Kildare over two days, Wednesday 13th and Thursday, 14th July 2022.

Michael Farrelly continued:“Companies already committed to exhibit at Punchestown include John Deere, AgCo, New Holland, Kuhn, Lemken, Kverneland, Pottinger and many, many more.

“The FTMTA event is unique in that it is a bespoke farm machinery exhibition, the only one of its kind held on the island of Ireland.

“The time of this year’s event will prove equally attractive to milk producers plus other livestock and tillage farmers.”

Farrelly further explained:“We are delighted to announce the dates for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show. The FTMTA has been organising world class Farm Machinery Shows for over 30 years.

“This year’s show will continue that tradition of a professional show that showcases the latest agricultural machinery, equipment, technology and associated services and brings together the farm machinery trade and their customer base.”

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has now grown to become the flagship event of the Irish farm machinery show calendar. The most recent show in 2019 was the largest ever such event with an attendance of over 20,000, some 170 individual exhibitors across over 200 distinct exhibits, including indoor stands and outdoor display areas. The FTMTA views the provision of a dedicated, professional, machinery exhibition to showcase the products and services of the farm machinery industry as a very valuable service to the members of the Association.

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show is underpinned by the ethos that it is organised by the trade for the farmer and contractor and the Association believes that this is what has driven the success and growth of the Show over the years. In keeping with this philosophy, exhibitors must be genuinely agricultural focussed businesses and there is no duplication of exhibits permitted.

All of the leading Irish and international manufacturers active in the Irish market have a presence at the Show with manufacturer personnel and product experts on hand to speak with visitors.