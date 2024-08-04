The County Down Traction Engine Club will hold its annual vintage rally on Saturday 10 August in Ballygowan.

The site, with its entrance on the Tullygarvan Road, is just beside the Free Presbyterian Church on the main road into Ballygowan coming from Belfast.

It will be a Saturday only event, with no activity on Friday evening, and the site will be open to exhibitors and traders from 8am.

Please note that exhibitors need to be in by 12.30pm at the latest.

There will be the same mix of vintage tractors, steam engines, cars, lorries, motorbikes, models, live music etc as there has been in previous years, and this year’s special feature is a steam sawing demonstration.

A tractor road run will also take place around 4pm and it is suitable for all vintage vehicles.

There will also be craft and trade stalls with the usual auto jumble and, for the public, it all starts at 10am on Saturday morning.

Why not come along and enjoy a good day out for all the family?

As always, proceeds will go to local good causes.