Plans underway for Castlewellan to host Charolais National Show

The NI Charolais Club National Show coincides with the Charolais World Congress which is being held in the UK from the 7th-18th July 2022.

The Congress will visit Charolais herds and noted points of interest in England, Scotland, Wales before coming to visit Northern Ireland for the final three nights from the 15th-17th July where they will enjoy the Charolais National Show in conjunction with the Castlewellan Agricultural Show before the final Gala Dinner on the 17th July at the Titanic Hotel.

It has been noted that the National Show which took place in 2019 was a huge success but due to the COVID pandemic the show has not taken place the past two years. However, the NI Charolais Club is delighted to announce the National Show will be returning this summer.

Supreme Champion at NI Charolais National Show 2019 pictured with the sponsor, Bank of Ireland.

The schedule for the NI Charolais National Show includes 17 classes which are as follows;

Class 132a – Female born in 2022, Class 132b – Female, born on or between 1st September & 31s December 2021, Class 132c - Female, born on or between 1st May & 31st August 2021, Class 132d – Female, born on or between 1st January & 30th April, Class 132e – Female, born on or between 1st July & 31st December 2020, Class 133a - Female, born on or after 1st January & 30th June 2020, Class 133b – Female, born on or before 31 December 2019, Class 134a – Bull, born in 2022, Class 134b – Bull, born on or between 1st October & 31st December 2021, Class 134c – Bull, born on or between 15th July 2021 & 30th September 2021, Class 134d – Bull, born on or between 1st May & 14th July 2021, Class 134e – Bull, born on or between 1st January & 30th April 2021, Class 135 - Bull, born in 2020, Class 136 - Bull, born on or before 31st December 2019, Class 137a - Commercial Heifer sired by a Charolais Bull, Class 137b - Commercial Steer sired by Charolais Bull, Class 138 – Pairs.

This year’s show will see the males judged by Arwel Owen from the Trefaldwyn herd, Wales. The females will be judged by Gareth Roberts from the Plasbela herd, Wales.