Plans underway for Holstein herds inspection competition

Club secretary John Martin said: “Plans are well underway for the 2022 competition, with judging expected to commence in mid-June. We are delighted to welcome Bank of Ireland, and also confirm that Cookstown Dairy Services and Trioliet have reaffirmed their continued commitment to the junior and senior sections of the competition.”

John Martin continued: ”Club members who took part in last year’s competition will automatically be re-entered this year, unless they advise me otherwise.”

“Members who want to amend their entry, or withdraw from the competition, should notify me prior to the closing date on Monday 13th June. We also look forward to welcoming entries from new members and those who haven’t participated in the competition for several years.”

Launching the 2022 Holstein NI Herds Inspection Competition are, from left: Richard Primrose, Bank of Ireland, premier herd sponsor; John Martin, secretary/treasurer Holstein NI; Gavin Connaughty, Cookstown Dairy Services, junior herd sponsor; James Walker, Holstein NI; and Padraig Oâ€TMKane, Triliet, senior herd sponsor. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

This year’s judges include:

Junior section – Jim McCann, Simlahill Herd, Bangor, County Down.

Senior section – Paul Flanagan, Tubbertoby Herd, County Louth.

Premier section – Wyn Jones, Feithy Herd, Carmarthenshire.

Awards will be presented to the best small, medium and large herds in the premier, senior and junior herd categories. There are also prizes for the best individual animals (in-milk heifer, junior cow, senior cow), bull progeny groups, and the best cow family groups.

A production award was introduced in 2017, for the best cow that has produced a minimum of 70 tonnes of milk. The judge will take into account the age of the animal, total milk produced, and overall conformation.

John Martin added: “A few changes have been implemented in recent years and I would urge members to consult the entry form and schedule for a copy of the competition’s updated rules.”

Holstein NI chairman Alex Walker added: “In previous years this has been a hotly contested competition, attracting upwards of 70 entrants from across the Province. The competition gives breeders an opportunity to showcase their herds, and I would urge all club members to get involved and participate in this year’s competition.

“On behalf of Holstein NI I would also like to thank our sponsors, Cookstown Dairy Services, Trioliet and Bank of Ireland, for their valued and generous sponsorship of the junior, senior and premier sections of the competition.”

The winner of the award for the best overall herd will go forward to represent Northern Ireland in Holstein UK’s National Premier Pedigree Herd Competition.

The entry fee is £30 per herd. Bull progeny and cow family groups can be entered at an additional cost of £10 each; while individual animals carry an additional fee of £5 each. All herds must be officially milk recorded.

Entry forms and schedules are available on request from the Holstein NI office, contact Jennifer on 028 8772 7728; or text club secretary John Martin on mobile: 07711 041128.

The closing date for entries is Monday 13th June 2022.