A GREAT show of competitors travelled to Connell Hill in Randalstown despite the frosty weather.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Competing in series five of the Winter League, the 60 and 70 cm classes proved very successful with all combinations taking double clear rounds. Darra Murphy on Jack topped the 80 cm class followed closely by Eabha Quinn riding Theo.

A Full House for Guildford based rider Steven Smith and Casey Webb from Smith Bro’s Eventing with five double clear rounds throughout the course of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Houston riding Dinky took two double clears in the meter and 1.10m. And well done to League Competitor Darra Murphy on Lexi in the 1.20m

Chloe McClean jumping Sammy (90cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

The Final of our Winter League will be held this Saturday 9th December at Connell Hill commencing at 10 o’clock with classes from cross poles up to 1.20m. All qualified combinations are eligible to compete for Connell Hill Winter League Prizes. Names will be posted on Connell Hill Facebook shortly. This Saturday’s show is open to everyone and non-league prizes for best turned out will be up for grabs on the day.

This Saturday at Connell Hill is one not to be missed!

Qualified league competitors will compete for an abundance of prizes by way of league cups for the winner of each class and, furthermore, trophies for everyone placed second, third and fourth, along with other prizes and rosettes all for the taking on the final day of the league.

The trophy for best turned-out on the day is open to all competitors who go along and join them this Saturday, regardless of whether or not they followed this year’s Winter League.

Christine Campbell jumping Sammy (90cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Advertisement

Advertisement

To book your place in the final, entries are now open online. Late entries can be taken on the day.

Everyone is welcome.

Results for Saturday 2nd December (week five of six)

Class 60cm:

Casey Webb jumping Evie (80cm) (First outing on her young horse). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Debbie McLean, Sunny.

Class 70cm:

Eabha Quinn, Theo; Lauren Bates, Jess; Debbie McLean, Sunny; Lily Bates, Jess.

Class 80cm:

Josh Mark jumping Teddy (90cm). (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)

Darra Murphy, Jack; Eabha Quinn, Theo; Casey Webb, Evie.

Class 90cm:

Steven Smith, Riley; Steven Smith, Rolo; Leigh Ann Rea, Nelson; Darra Murphy, Justin; Casey Webb, Jimmy; Chloe McLean, Sammy; Ellen Bates, Jasper; Josh Mark, Teddy; Christine Campbell, Barnaby; Leigh Ann Rea, Nelson.

Class 1m:

Steven Smith, Jasper; Steven Smith, Handsome; Casey Webb, Margaret; Alex Houston, Dinky; Karen Walker, Ellie; Kathryn Knox, Springvale O’Grady; Josh Mark, Teddy.

Class 1.10m:

Alex Houston, Dinky.

Class 1.20m: