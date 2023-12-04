News you can trust since 1963
Plenty of clear rounds at Mossvale's Friday night jumping

THERE were lots of clear rounds and trophies to be won at Mossvale recently.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:45 GMT
Results from Friday 24 November

Cross-poles (equal first):

Molly McCarthy, Casper (trophy);

Molly McCarthy on Casper, winner of the trophy in the cross-poles class.Molly McCarthy on Casper, winner of the trophy in the cross-poles class.
Brook Hanna, King;

Fia Hoey, George;

Lucy Mackey, Sunny.

Special:

Lucy Mackey on Sunny, winner of the trophy in the 40cms class.Lucy Mackey on Sunny, winner of the trophy in the 40cms class.
Olivia Ward, Oscar.

40cms:

Megan McCully, Ginger;

Lucy Mackey, Sunny (trophy).

Emma Morrison on Caz, trophy winner in the 60cms class.Emma Morrison on Caz, trophy winner in the 60cms class.
Special:

Fia Hoey, George.

50cms:

Rachel Stranney, Lucky (trophy);

Taylor Lee Doyle on Oreo, double clear and winner of the trophy in the 80cms class.Taylor Lee Doyle on Oreo, double clear and winner of the trophy in the 80cms class.
Hannah Orr, Humbug;

Rachel Stranney, Lucky.

Specials:

Ellen Hare, Chief;

James McClelland, Stormin Norman.

60cms:

Emma Morrison, Caz (trophy).

Specials:

Ellen Hare, Chief;

Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo.

70cms:

No Result.

80cms:

Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo (trophy).