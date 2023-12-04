Plenty of clear rounds at Mossvale's Friday night jumping
THERE were lots of clear rounds and trophies to be won at Mossvale recently.
Results from Friday 24 November
Cross-poles (equal first):
Molly McCarthy, Casper (trophy);
Brook Hanna, King;
Fia Hoey, George;
Lucy Mackey, Sunny.
Special:
Olivia Ward, Oscar.
40cms:
Megan McCully, Ginger;
Lucy Mackey, Sunny (trophy).
Special:
Fia Hoey, George.
50cms:
Rachel Stranney, Lucky (trophy);
Hannah Orr, Humbug;
Rachel Stranney, Lucky.
Specials:
Ellen Hare, Chief;
James McClelland, Stormin Norman.
60cms:
Emma Morrison, Caz (trophy).
Specials:
Ellen Hare, Chief;
Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo.
70cms:
No Result.
80cms:
Taylor Lee Doyle, Oreo (trophy).