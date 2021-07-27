Ploughing Academy helps support the charity Dementia NI

Ian McCormick take up the challenge in Portadown

The academy set themselves a mammoth task to travel a distance of over 150 miles around Northern Ireland on their vintage tractors supporting the charity Dementia NI.

The challenge was to work together as a team to create a chain around Northern Ireland forming an unbreakable link of support for the dedication carried out by its organisation.

The 18 participants along with a support team embraced the challenge and have been overwhelmed by the extreme generosity for the substantial amount raised for the charity.

Pat O'Donnell leds the way through Coalisland

Spokesperson from Dementia NI, Stephanie Green greeted the team as they reached their final destination and expressed her gratitude to the Academy explaining the fantastic work which Dementia NI carries out, helping people who are affected by dementia.

The event finished with a well deserved barbecue and a relaxing evening.

The Academy wishes to express its sincere thanks to everyone who supported this great charity and a special thanks to the Graham family who contributed to the success of the event.

The Academy now turns its attention to the uncoming ploughing season as they currently put plans together for a number of ploughing events.

Michael Walker at the Plough in Hillsborough

If anyone wishes to contribute to this charity this can be done by their just giving page www.justgiving.com/dementia-ni

David Lemon in Antrim with Mark Gamble, Brian McCallister and David Gill