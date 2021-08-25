Ploughing matches to be held at Groomsport

The Society of Ploughmen Northern Ireland intends to hold their annual ploughing match on Saturday 4th September on land kindly loaned by Ted Thompson at Springwell Road Groomsport. Starting at 10.30am sharp

At the same venue on Sunday 5th September Kircubbin, Portaferry and District will hold their annual match.

This promises to be a great weekends spectacle of the art of vintage ploughing and some of the best vintage Ploughmen in the country will be vying for the top prizes.

For the Society of Ploughmen on Saturday contact: Steven on 07515 061 044 or Raymond on 07876 243 501.

