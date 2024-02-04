Plumbridge Livestock Mart raises over £14,000 in aid of local charity Rural Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The charity auction saw many local companies and individuals from the area donate various agricultural items such as grocery hampers, agri merchant vouchers and agricultural services such as haulage, mulching and fencing to name but a few.

Items were displayed within the animal ring and then members of the audience could bid for their favourite item from the auctioneer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural Support was established in 2002 and provides a range of services for farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland including a support line.

Kevin Doherty (CEO, Rural Support) with Graham and Emma from Plumbridge Mart. (Pic: Rural Support)

It also provides face to face support through its mentoring programme, help with sourcing information and advice about a wide range of issues

Commenting on the fantastic success of the event as the chosen charity, CEO of Rural Support, Kevin Doherty, said: “What an exceptional effort made by Plumbridge Mart!

“We are just delighted that they chose to fundraise for Rural Support and to help raise the profile of the charity. Rest assured, that 100 per cent of all funds raised will help farmers and farm families across Northern Ireland in support of their farm business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A massive thank you must go to all who were involved and participated in this event, we truly appreciate your support.”

Melissa Wylie, Rural Support Crisis Support Co-ordinator, was there on the day of the event, raising awareness to members of the audience of the work Rural Support provides to farmers and farming families across Northern Ireland; whilst highlighting the importance of support when it is needed and looking out for yourself and those around you, to help run a successful farm business and work together as a farming family.

If you are interested in raising awareness and funds for Rural Support through an event you are organising, please reach out to the team today. Contact Clodagh Crowe, Head of Development and Strategic Engagement, by emailing [email protected] or call the office line on 028 8676 0040.