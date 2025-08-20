Police appeal for information after car set alight in suspected petrol bomb attack in Co Down

Police are appealing for information following a suspected petrol bomb attack in Banbridge yesterday evening, (Tuesday 19 August).

“At approximately 10.40pm, it was reported that a car had been set alight in the Castlewellan Road area of the town in what is believed to have been a petrol bomb attack,” Sergeant Barnes commented.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished, however the vehicle was destroyed and significant damage was caused to the surrounding area.

“This is being treated as arson and anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1976 19/08/25.”

You can also report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/