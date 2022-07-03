Police appeal for information after Co Antrim arson

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “It was reported just after 11.45am that a bin and a tyre had been pushed against the door of a property in the Queen Street area and set alight.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

“Thankfully, no-one was present in the property at the time but this was a reckless incident which has caused significant damage to the front door.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, and we would ask anyone with any information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 740 of 3/7/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.