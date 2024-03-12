Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an arson attack in County Down.

Police appeal for information and witnesses following an arson attack in County Down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report shortly before 2am on Tuesday morning (12 March) that two cars were on fire in the driveway a property in the Rockmore area of Banbridge.Inspector Kerr said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who quickly extinguished the blaze that had spread to a tree in the front garden area.
“The two cars, a silver Toyota Yaris and red Toyota Corolla, were completely burnt out as a result of the fire.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Scorch damage was also caused to the garage area of the property. Thankfully, a man and teenage boy who were inside the house at the time were not injured.
“We are grateful to our colleagues in the Fire Service for tackling this fire which could have had extremely serious consequences for those affected.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 78 12/03/24.
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who noticed suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary in the Rockmore area between 1.30am and just before 2am, to get in touch.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/