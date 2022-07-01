Police appeal for information following accident - Woman taken to hospital with injuries

The road was closed following the serious accident, with local diversions put in place.

Sergeant Carson said: “It was reported at 4.10pm that two vehicles had collided on the Moss Road in the area.

“One woman was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Moss Road, which was closed for a time following the incident, has since re-opened.