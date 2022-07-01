Police appeal for information following accident - Woman taken to hospital with injuries

The road was closed following the serious accident, with local diversions put in place.
Sergeant Carson said: “It was reported at 4.10pm that two vehicles had collided on the Moss Road in the area.
“One woman was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.
“The Moss Road, which was closed for a time following the incident, has since re-opened.
“Anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1285 of 30/06/22.”