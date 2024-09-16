Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Markethill late yesterday evening (Sunday 15 September).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Doherty said: “Just before 10.45pm we received a report that two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Touran and a blue Volkswagen Jetta, had been involved in a collision on the Cladymilltown Road.

“Officers attended along with emergency services colleagues and the drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital. Both men remain in a critical condition at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were no passengers in either vehicle. The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Markethill late yesterday evening. (stock image)

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1729 of 15/09/24.”