Police appeal for information following serious accident in Markethill

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:43 GMT
Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Markethill late yesterday evening (Sunday 15 September).

Sergeant Doherty said: “Just before 10.45pm we received a report that two vehicles, a blue Volkswagen Touran and a blue Volkswagen Jetta, had been involved in a collision on the Cladymilltown Road.

“Officers attended along with emergency services colleagues and the drivers of the vehicles were taken to hospital. Both men remain in a critical condition at this time.

“There were no passengers in either vehicle. The road was closed overnight, but has since reopened.

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Markethill late yesterday evening. (stock image)Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in Markethill late yesterday evening. (stock image)
“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1729 of 15/09/24.”

