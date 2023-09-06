Police appeal for information following serious accident involving car and New Holland tractor in County Down
and live on Freeview channel 276
Inspector Corner commented: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm on Tuesday 5 September that a collision had occurred between a blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer, and a grey Peugeot 3008.
“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.
“Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic.
“Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1231 05/11/22.”