Inspector Corner commented: “Police received a report shortly before 4pm on Tuesday 5 September that a collision had occurred between a blue New Holland tractor that was towing a trailer, and a grey Peugeot 3008.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance NI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

The driver of the Peugeot 3008, a man aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. (Pic: stock image)

“Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic.