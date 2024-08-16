Police appeal for information following serious accident involving scrambler and car in Co Armagh
Inspector Campbell said: “A report was received at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday, 15th August of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene.
“The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.
“Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries – whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.
“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 963 15/08/24.”