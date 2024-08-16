Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in Lurgan.

Inspector Campbell said: “A report was received at approximately 3.30pm on Thursday, 15th August of a collision involving a Suzuki scrambler and Audi A3 Sport TDI at a roundabout in the Lake Street area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who provided initial first aid at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

The passenger of the scrambler, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition. (Pic: Stock Image)

“Meanwhile, the driver of the scrambler also required hospital treatment for serious injuries – whilst the driver of the car sustained minor injuries.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 963 15/08/24.”