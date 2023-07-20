Police appeal for information following the theft of 70 sheep in County Tyrone
Police are appealing for information following the theft of approximately 70 sheep from the Meenadoo Road area of Gortin.
The theft is believed to have happened sometime between 10 June and 14 July.
Anyone who may have any information, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact Police at Omagh quoting reference 766 of 20/07/23.