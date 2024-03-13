Police appeal for information following the theft of three quad bikes and a trailer
Constable McClean commented: “On Tuesday 5 March we received reports that a dark green Suzuki King 750CC quad and a red 2022 4x4 quad had been taken from two neighbouring properties in the Quilly Road area of Moneymore.
“Both vehicles had been taken from locked sheds that had been broken into sometime overnight.
“A third report was also received that a red Suzuki King 750CC Quad and a galvanised quad trailer had been taken from a property in the nearby Tullynagee Road at approximately the same time.”
Constable McClean continued: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area around the time of the thefts or in the days or weeks beforehand to get in touch with officers in Magherafelt.
“I would also urge anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of any of these vehicles or to anyone with any CCTV or other footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1659 of 05/03/24.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/