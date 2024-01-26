News you can trust since 1963
Police appeal for information following theft of digger in County Antrim

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a digger from a construction site in the Nutts Corner Road area of Antrim on Thursday 25 January.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:32 GMT
Inspector Weatherald said: “It was reported to police, that sometime from early evening on Wednesday 24th January, to 8am on Thursday 25th, a digger weighing roughly 2.5 ton and of significant value had been stolen.

“The digger had been left situated behind locked gates, however upon review, the padlock on the gate appeared to have been cut, before entry was gained to remove the machine.

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area during this timeframe, is asked to make contact with police.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a digger from a construction site. (Pic: stock image)Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a digger from a construction site. (Pic: stock image)
“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage via 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ , quoting reference number 257 of 25/01/24.

“I would also remind owners of agricultural equipment to be extra vigilant and ensure your equipment is secure at all times.

“If you see plant or machinery moving, particularly during the hours of darkness in circumstances you feel are suspicious, report it to us”.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via http://crimestoppers-uk.org/