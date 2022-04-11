Police appeal for information following theft of two working sheepdogs
Police investigating the theft of two working sheepdogs are urging the public to report any sightings of the much-loved animals.
By Joanne Knox
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:46 am
Updated
Monday, 11th April 2022, 10:48 am
The Border Collies (pictured) are not only fully trained working dogs, but are also part of the family and are dearly missed.
They were taken between 2am and 8am last Tuesday (5 April) from the Drumard Road, Draperstown.
Any sightings of the dogs, or information that can assist, will be greatly appreciated by police in Magherafelt.
You can contact police on 101, quoting reference 538 of 05/04/22.