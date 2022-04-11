Police appeal for information following theft of two working sheepdogs

The Border Collies (pictured) are not only fully trained working dogs, but are also part of the family and are dearly missed.

They were taken between 2am and 8am last Tuesday (5 April) from the Drumard Road, Draperstown.

Any sightings of the dogs, or information that can assist, will be greatly appreciated by police in Magherafelt.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...