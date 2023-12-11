Police appeal for information or dash-cam footage following accident involving a quad and car
Inspector Gibson said: “A report was received shortly before 4.40pm on Saturday afternoon (9 December) of a collision involving a quad and Nissan Micra.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
“The driver of the quad was taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and the passenger of the quad also required hospital treatment. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“Meanwhile, the driver of the car suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1170 09/12/23.”