Police appeal over missing 70-year-old man

Mr Auld was last seen in the Ballyhalbert area at around midday on Wednesday 7th September.

William is described as being 5’8” in height and was wearing a blue/grey Regatta raincoat, a blue polo top, blue jeans and black boots when he was last seen.

If you think you might have seen William today or have any information, please contact police in Newtownards on 101 quoting police reference number 1805 07/09/22.