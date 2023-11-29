Police are appealing for information following a report that sheep were stolen from land in the Rhee Lane area of Coleraine on Tuesday 28 November.

Chief Inspector McIldowney said: “We received a report that a substantial number of sheep, last seen on Monday, 27th November were missing from farmland in the Rhee Lane area.

“When officers reviewed the entrance to the farmland, it appears the rope securing the gate that leads onto Rhee Lane has been cut and the gate was left wide open, enabling the release of flock.

“This is a huge financial loss to the owner responsible for the sheep and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 934 of 28/11/23. If you spotted any unknown vehicles, such as trailers, please do get in touch.