Police are appealing for information following theft of cattle
Police in South Armagh are appealing for information following the theft of cattle from a field.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 12:03 pm
Six heifers, five bulls and two cows were taken from the field on the Glassdrumman Road, Crossmaglen.
The theft occurred sometime between 1pm on Sunday 23 January and 6pm on Monday 24 January.
Were you in the area? Did you see anything, or have you heard anything about this incident?
If so, you are asked to please contact 101, quoting serial number 1419 of 24/01/22.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.