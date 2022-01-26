Police are appealing for information following theft of cattle

Six heifers, five bulls and two cows were taken from the field on the Glassdrumman Road, Crossmaglen.

The theft occurred sometime between 1pm on Sunday 23 January and 6pm on Monday 24 January.

Were you in the area? Did you see anything, or have you heard anything about this incident?

If so, you are asked to please contact 101, quoting serial number 1419 of 24/01/22.