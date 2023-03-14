Police attended a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a black XF Jaguar on the Moira Road at Nutts Corner shortly after 6.30am this morning (Tuesday 14 March).

One man, a pedestrian, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Moira Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since re-opened.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following two separate single-vehicle accidents this morning.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or motorists with a dash cam in their vehicle who were travelling in the area at the time, to call police on 101 quoting reference 203 14/03/23.

Police also attended a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan, in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey shortly after 7.40am this morning.

One man, a pedestrian, was also taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The Mallusk Road and Scullions Road, which were closed for a period of time, have both now re-opened.