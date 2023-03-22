It follows an incident involving an ATM on the Moy Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Inspector Steven Weatherald said: “We received a report at around 12.15am that an ATM machine in the Killylea Road area had been damaged.

“It is reported three masked men had approached the ATM and attempted to force it open. They then made off in a silver coloured vehicle.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything has been taken.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious, or who may have captured dash cam or other footage in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 21 of 22/03/23,” Inspector Weatherald added.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport