Police arrest man (26) who assaulted officer following two-vehicle accident

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, after attending to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Castle Road in Antrim last night, Monday 27th January.

On arrival, a Nissan vehicle appeared to have crashed through a stone wall adjacent to the Castle Road. A short distance from the location, a Seat vehicle was observed with rear off-side damage.

Inspector Patton said: “It is understood the driver of the Nissan had attempted to overtake up to four vehicles on the road and collided with the Seat whilst doing so

“He has then spun out of control, hitting a curb, before colliding with a wall and subsequently landing in a ditch.

“When officers spoke to the driver of the Nissan, he became extremely agitated and struck one of the officers to the jaw. He was then arrested for driving whilst unfit, assault on police and resisting police, before being taken to hospital.

“At this time, the man has since been bailed pending further enquiries, but remains in hospital for treatment for minor injuries. He was however, very lucky not to be seriously hurt.

“The female driver of the Seat vehicle also sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We see far too many drivers acting recklessly on our roads on a daily basis, putting the lives of other road users at serious risk, and the outcome of this collision could have been much worse.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have witnessed the incident take place and has video footage of any kind, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1708 27/01/25.”