Fifty-five-year-old Ciaran is described as 5'6” – 5’7” in height, with a stocky build and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a plain dark t-shirt, jeans and trainers.

Advertisement

Ciaran has links to Donegal and Cavan and may have travelled to either area.

Ciaran Coyle.

It is believed that he was driving a silver Mercedes ML280 Cdi, an SUV-type vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may help to locate Ciaran to contact them urgently by calling 101 and quoting reference 194 of 28/11/22.