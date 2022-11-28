Police becoming increasingly concerned for welfare of missing person Ciaran Coyle, last seen in Dungannon area
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, Ciaran Coyle, who was last seen in the Dungannon area at around 10am yesterday morning (Sunday 27 November).
Fifty-five-year-old Ciaran is described as 5'6” – 5’7” in height, with a stocky build and a shaved head.
He was last seen wearing a plain dark t-shirt, jeans and trainers.
Ciaran has links to Donegal and Cavan and may have travelled to either area.
It is believed that he was driving a silver Mercedes ML280 Cdi, an SUV-type vehicle.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may help to locate Ciaran to contact them urgently by calling 101 and quoting reference 194 of 28/11/22.
