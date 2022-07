Damien, who is around 5’ 10” tall and of stocky build, also has links to the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas.

Police would encourage Damien to make contact to confirm his well-being, or for anyone who may have any information about his whereabouts, to ring 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.