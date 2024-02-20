Police confirm body found in coastline area of Lough Neagh is that of missing 33-year-old Alan Whiteside
Following a post-mortem examination, the PSNI has confirmed that a body located in a coastline area of Lough Neagh on Sunday 18th February is that of 33-year-old Alan Whiteside.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Alan was reported as missing to police in Antrim from Sunday 17th December.
“Our thoughts are with Alan’s family at this sad time and Alan’s mother, Pamela, and his family along with myself would like to thank our partner agencies, Community Rescue Service, Lough Neagh Rescue, SARDA IN, Skywatch and HMCG who have all worked tirelessly to help find Alan.
“We would also like to thank the public for all their huge assistance throughout this difficult time with searches and enquiries.”