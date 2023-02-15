Police confirm man has died after Antrim collision
The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm that a man in his 40s has sadly died following a collision in Antrim on Tuesday, February 14.
By Darryl Armitage
4 hours ago - 1 min read
The man, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm.The road, which was closed for some time, has now reopened.An investigation is underway and Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/