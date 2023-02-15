The man, a pedestrian, was struck by a vehicle in the Randalstown Road area just after 10pm.The road, which was closed for some time, has now reopened.An investigation is underway and Sergeant Neil Harrison is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist officers with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 2070 of 14/02/23.Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/