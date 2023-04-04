News you can trust since 1963
Police confirm man who died following Belfast Road accident was Liam Mulligan (28) from Fivemiletown area

Police have confirmed that 28-year-old Liam Mulligan, from the Fivemiletown area, has died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, near Fivemiletown, in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).

By Joanne Knox
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST

The single vehicle collision, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am on Tuesday morning.

Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information, which can assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 100 04/04/23.

The Belfast Road has now reopened.

